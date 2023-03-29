X

Choose your own boozy adventure at AlcoHall, coming to Pullman Yards

Credit: Courtesy of Pullman Yards

Credit: Courtesy of Pullman Yards

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

A new beverage-focused, food hall-style concept called AlcoHall is set to open this spring in the Pullman Yards entertainment district in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood, featuring stalls from seven breweries, wineries and distilleries.

Located in Pullman Yards’ Building 1 on Rogers Street just off DeKalb Avenue, AlcoHall will offer a “choose-your-own-adventure” experience, where guests can sample various brands and partake in activities like tequila tastings, beer taps, and bourbon discovery under one roof.

Each stall will offer its own beverage menu and price points, with guests paying for their drinks as they go, similar to a food hall.

The initial roster of brands will take up residence for at least the season, with the plan to rotate stalls and bring in guest brands.

Credit: Courtesy of Shortbarrel Bourbon

Credit: Courtesy of Shortbarrel Bourbon

The first wave of purveyors includes:

  • Wicked Weed, the Asheville brewery known for flagship brands Pernicious and Freak of Nature.
  • Shortbarrel will offer gin, vodka and bourbon. The company recently bought Old Fourth Ward Distillery,
  • Three Chord Bourbon, founded by Neil Giraldo, guitarist and husband of musician Pat Benatar, will serve classic whiskeys and bourbons.
  • House of Suntory, which uses Japanese-sourced ingredients to make spirits including Yamazaki whisky.
  • Desert Door, a West Texas distillery specializing in sotols, a plant native to Texas and Mexico similar to tequila.
  • Babylonstoren Winery, one of the oldest South African farms in the Franschhoek Wine Valley.
  • Don Papa Rum, serving single-Island Philippine rum that’s only been available in the U.S. since 2017.

The 17,400-square-foot AlcoHall space, previously home to an engineering and upholstery shop, opens into the Rail Park, where lawn games and pickleball courts are available, as well as restaurants including Dailies & Sides and Fishmonger.

Open daily, AlcoHall will also offer entertainment including live music, billiards, and mechanical bulls.

“Pullman Yards is always about creating unique experiences, and this one is no different,” said Maureen Meulen, co-owner of Pullman Yards, in a prepared statement. “We want to highlight brands with unique stories that may not be as readily accessible in Atlanta, and activate them in ways you don’t get at a traditional brewery, distillery or vineyard experience.”

Meulen co-owns Pullman Yards with her husband, Adam Rosenfelt. In addition to food and beverage concepts, the pair has also opened the development, a former train yard that dates back to 1904, to movie filmings, exhibits like Van Gogh Experience and Stranger Things: The Experience, ice skating and live music.

A representative for Pullman Yards did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information on AlcoHall.

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

In reinvestigation of Jan. 6, Barry Loudermilk clears himself
