The Baxter and Duke’s Hideaway open on the Beltline for ‘70s vibes and tiki drinks

Eatery also includes tiki-themed rooftop bar

Credit: Courtesy of Duke's Hideaway

Credit: Courtesy of Duke's Hideaway

Restaurant News
By
5 minutes ago
X

The Baxter and rooftop bar Duke’s Hideaway are now open on the Eastside Beltline, with a menu highlighting sandwiches and tiki cocktails.

The concept, located at 670 DeKalb Ave. NE, comes from Scott McCray and Scott Kerns of LEAD Hospitality restaurant group. The space was formerly home to Kevin Gillespie concepts Cold Beer and Slabtown Public House.

Situated on the bottom floor of the two-story building the Baxter is a “very relaxed tavern with a throwback feel,” McCray said, appealing to “the casual vibe of the Beltline.”

The menu includes “Scooby Snacks and Munchies” like Wavy Gravy Tot Poutine, nachos and a hummus plate; “Radical Rabbit Food” like Tubular Tomato and Burrata and a Caesar salad; and “Hip Handhelds” like the Let the Good Times Shrimp Roll and the Baxter Burger.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: Courtesy of the Baxter

Credit: Courtesy of the Baxter

Rounding out the offerings are chicken wings with several sauce options, and sides like tater tots and pasta salad.

Drinks at the Baxter include draft cocktails including the El Diablo Went Down to Georgia, a tiki version of a Moscow Mule and Not the Dude’s White Russian, a clarified version of the classic ‘70s drinks made with milk and citrus, then fat-washed, creating a “rich, velvety milk punch” finished off with a cold brew foam, according to Beverage Director Stephen Steininger.

Other drink options include housemade boozy sodas, “pony rides” featuring a small beer paired with a shot, wine, local craft beers and several ‘70s-style canned beers including Coors Banquet and Foster’s oil cans.

Within the next few days, the restaurant will also start serving pineapple soft-serve ice cream known as Duke’s Whip, with the option to include boozy floaters like biscotti liqueur and pineapple rum.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news

Credit: Courtesy of the Baxter

Credit: Courtesy of the Baxter

The Baxter space seats about 130 guests, including space at a bar, on a dog-friendly patio, in the main dining room and in a smaller tiki-themed room. Several televisions throughout lend to the laid-back sports bar vibe, along with skateboards and bikes hanging on the walls. Food and drinks can also be ordered from a Beltline-facing to-go window.

Upstairs, guests will find a covered rooftop tiki bar known as Duke’s Hideaway, with a cocktail menu that will be familiar to fans of Tiki Tango, LEAD Hospitality’s Midtown tiki bar that closed in 2022.

Look for traditional tiki drinks including Mai Tais made with Guyanese rum, Jungle Birds and frozen pina coladas served in a pineapple mug. Larger groups can sip on sharable beverages like the Flaming Skull and Scorpion Bowl, which both arrive at the table on fire.

Credit: Courtesy of the Baxter

Credit: Courtesy of the Baxter

All individual drinks are served in tiki-style mugs that are also available for purchase at the bar.

Duke’s also has its own abbreviated food menu with snacks including poke nachos, chicken tinga tacos, a dip trio and spring rolls.

In addition to the Baxter and Duke’s Hideaway, LEAD Hospitality also has four metro locations of McCray’s Tavern; Hamp & Harry’s in Marietta; and Perry Street Chophouse in Lawrenceville. McCray also co-owns The Mill Kitchen and Bar in Roswell with his brother, Randy, and Kerns owns Carolyn’s Gourmet Cafe in Midtown.

Credit: Courtesy of the Baxter

Credit: Courtesy of the Baxter

Gillespie closed Cold Beer in 2022 after three years to make way for his new restaurant Slabtown Public House, which shuttered in late 2022 after about six months.

The Baxter and Duke’s join many other food and beverage concepts on the Eastside Beltline including One Flew South, Two Urban Licks, Shake Shack, Nina & Rafi’s and Ladybird Grove and Mess Hall.

The Baxter’s opening hours are 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday and 11:30-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, with the bar staying open an hour later. Duke’s Hideaway is open 5-11 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday and Sunday and 5 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday.

670 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-873-6189, baxteronthebeltline.com

Scroll down to see the full menu for The Baxter:

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Trump will pursue appeal in bid to thwart Fulton prosecution1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

‘Use it or lose it’ voter registration cancellations paused in Georgia
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Is Vogtle the dawn of a new nuclear age or a costly warning sign?
7h ago

Credit: TNS

Do we need to worry about COVID again?
6h ago

Credit: TNS

Do we need to worry about COVID again?
6h ago

Credit: Taylor Croft

Kroger store that received controversial tax breaks opens in east Cobb
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Cubanos ATL

Cubanos ATL is expanding with two sit-down locations with full bars
21h ago
Tart passion fruit is the star of these metro Atlanta cocktails
23h ago
Review: La Panarda offers Italian feasting with Southern flair in Cascade Heights
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Trump Washington indictment: 3 things we learned about the 2020 Georgia election
6h ago
The judge assigned to Trump’s Jan. 6 case is a tough punisher of Capitol rioters
Journey through Black history: Nedra Rhone's weeklong tour in the South
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top