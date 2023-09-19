Tiki Thai opens in Atlanta for Thai and Japanese food with a tiki vibe

A restaurant with a menu of Japanese and Thai specialties from the teams behind some popular Atlanta restaurants is now open on Howell Mill Road.

Tiki Thai debuted last month at 1715 Howell Mill Road NW in a space that was previously home to Chinese restaurant Chin Chin. The latter was owned by restaurateurs Ivan Raintung and Erny Liauw, who also co-own Tiki Thai in addition to several other metro Atlanta restaurants including Mulan in Midtown.

Also on the team at the new restaurant are Thanavit (Bell) Chabchit of Osha Thai Sushi Galleria in Brookwood Hills, Praim Siribothi and Andrea Valeriano, an Army veteran who grew up helping her parents out at their restaurants.

Heading up the kitchen are chefs Santi Buaphaeng and Varee Somanee, natives of Thailand who also spent time cooking at restaurants in Hong Kong before coming to Atlanta.

Their menu includes Thai classics including shrimp tom yum soup, pad Thai, Thai fried rice and green curry salmon, as well as a selection of sushi and fusion-style dishes like the Caveman King, a turkey leg served with rice and a Roja dipping sauce.

Tiki Thai’s cocktail menu features a selection of Thai-inspired drinks served in tiki-style glasses, including the Queen of Siam with gin, butterfly pea syrup, lychee puree and lemon juice, and the Blue Diamond, made with tequila, blue curacao, Japanese yuzu and sweet and sour scrub.

“A lot of traditional tiki culture exists in Thailand, and we wanted to bring that to Atlanta in both the food and the decor.”

The 85-seat space features “modern Thai decor with traditional tiki elements,” Valeriano said, complete with chandeliers, vines and a structure at the restaurant’s entrance made of stained wood “that gives the feeling of entering a Thai home.”

Tiki Thai’s hours are 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4:30-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, with plans to extend hours until 2:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in the coming weeks.

1715 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-609-5618, instagram.com/tikithai_atl

Scroll down to see the full menu for Tiki Thai:

