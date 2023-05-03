Coastal-inspired Carmel to open this month in Buckhead

The seasonal menu will offer salads, tortas, small plates and sides, as well as main dishes including braised lentils and roasted chicken for lunch. Dinner offerings will include main dishes from a wood-burning oven like pork loin and ribeye, as well as seafood-focused small plates including fish ceviche and tuna tartare.

The Sunday brunch menu features seafood small plates, salads, toasts, crab fritters and tostadas and mains like a grouper torta. Pastries and coffee will also be available throughout each day.

The menus were designed by executive chef Luis Guevara Salgado, who previously oversaw the kitchen at Aziza and grew up in Acapulco, Mexico.

Oliva Restaurant Group beverage director Demario Wallace and bar manager Baylee Hopings designed a cocktail and spirits like “reflecting drinks and unique ingredients from coasts around the world,” according to the release, highlighting Latin American spirits, including sipping rums, organic mezcals and pisco. A zero-proof option will also be available for each drink.

The wine list, curated by beverage manager David Chapman, will focus on the Pacific Coast and wines from producers prioritizing organic and sustainable farming, as well as Old World wine from France and Italy.

Baum partnered with Atlanta design firm Smith Hanes Studio to create a feeling of easy, coastal living, featuring earthy, hand-textured plaster walls, woven rattan accents and warm-toned natural woods,” according to the press release.

The space will include a small bar room past the entrance with a rattan-wrapped bar, amber-tiled barback, glowing drink rail and sculptural lighting, along with a wood-framed window that opens the bar to patio tables on the sidewalk.

The 1,600-square-foot dining room includes three sculptural niches inspired by Mediterranean architecture, green velvet banquettes, booths and leather armchairs.

To start, the restaurant will be open for lunch from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, dinner nightly from 5 p.m. and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for Sunday brunch, with late night hours to be determined on Friday and Saturday.

Carmel joins several food and beverage concepts at Buckhead Village including the recently opened Yeppa & Co., Storico Vino, Shake Shack, Le Colonial, Le Bilboquet and Gypsy Kitchen.

3009 Bolling Way NE, Atlanta. 470-355-7245, carmelatl.com.

