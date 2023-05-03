BreakingNews
MIDTOWN SHOOTING UPDATE | Police: All 5 Midtown shooting victims are women
X

Coastal-inspired Carmel to open this month in Buckhead

Credit: Courtesy of Carmel

Credit: Courtesy of Carmel

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago
Full-service restaurant will serve lunch, dinner, Sunday brunch, drinks, pastries and coffee

The latest restaurant in the Oliva Restaurant Group portfolio is slated to open next week.

Carmel will debut May 16 in the Buckhead Village development at 3009 Bolling Way NE.

The restaurant comes from Tal Baum, the owner of Oliva Restaurant Group which also includes Atrium and Bellina Alimentari at Ponce City Market and Aziza and Falafel Nation on the Westside and Rina on the Eastside Beltline (with a second location to open soon in Alpharetta).

Credit: Courtesy of Carmel

Credit: Courtesy of Carmel

Carmel, named for Baum’s daughter and her family home in Mount Carmel, Israel is “inspired by the shores of California and the Yucatan Peninsula as well as Tal’s upbringing on the Mediterranean coast,” according to a press release. The full-service restaurant will serve lunch, dinner, Sunday brunch, drinks, pastries and coffee.

The seasonal menu will offer salads, tortas, small plates and sides, as well as main dishes including braised lentils and roasted chicken for lunch. Dinner offerings will include main dishes from a wood-burning oven like pork loin and ribeye, as well as seafood-focused small plates including fish ceviche and tuna tartare.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: Courtesy of Carmel

Credit: Courtesy of Carmel

The Sunday brunch menu features seafood small plates, salads, toasts, crab fritters and tostadas and mains like a grouper torta. Pastries and coffee will also be available throughout each day.

The menus were designed by executive chef Luis Guevara Salgado, who previously oversaw the kitchen at Aziza and grew up in Acapulco, Mexico.

Oliva Restaurant Group beverage director Demario Wallace and bar manager Baylee Hopings designed a cocktail and spirits like “reflecting drinks and unique ingredients from coasts around the world,” according to the release, highlighting Latin American spirits, including sipping rums, organic mezcals and pisco. A zero-proof option will also be available for each drink.

The wine list, curated by beverage manager David Chapman, will focus on the Pacific Coast and wines from producers prioritizing organic and sustainable farming, as well as Old World wine from France and Italy.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news

Credit: Courtesy of Carmel

Credit: Courtesy of Carmel

Baum partnered with Atlanta design firm Smith Hanes Studio to create a feeling of easy, coastal living, featuring earthy, hand-textured plaster walls, woven rattan accents and warm-toned natural woods,” according to the press release.

The space will include a small bar room past the entrance with a rattan-wrapped bar, amber-tiled barback, glowing drink rail and sculptural lighting, along with a wood-framed window that opens the bar to patio tables on the sidewalk.

The 1,600-square-foot dining room includes three sculptural niches inspired by Mediterranean architecture, green velvet banquettes, booths and leather armchairs.

To start, the restaurant will be open for lunch from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, dinner nightly from 5 p.m. and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for Sunday brunch, with late night hours to be determined on Friday and Saturday.

Carmel joins several food and beverage concepts at Buckhead Village including the recently opened Yeppa & Co., Storico Vino, Shake Shack, Le Colonial, Le Bilboquet and Gypsy Kitchen.

3009 Bolling Way NE, Atlanta. 470-355-7245, carmelatl.com.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

MIDTOWN SHOOTING LIVE UPDATE: 1 dead, 4 injured; suspect at large1h ago

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WATCH LIVE: Shooter on run after 1 killed, 4 injured in Midtown Atlanta
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

PHOTOS | Midtown Atlanta shooting: One dead, multiple people injured
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Police: 12 arrested during raid at Morrow home connected to drugs, other crimes
5h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Police: 12 arrested during raid at Morrow home connected to drugs, other crimes
5h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Regulators face public’s ire over Georgia Power’s fuel rate hike
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AJC

A complete guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta
New bakeries in metro Atlanta, and more coming soon
Baked goods in Atlanta — hold the gluten and dairy
Featured

Credit: pavlofox - stock.adobe.com

Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top