Ash Coffee opens in Virginia Highland with Asian-inspired drinks and treats

Between Mills’ business mind and Saunders’ background in coffee shops and customer service, “it was just like the perfect pair,” she said.

Saunders wanted the space to be like an “extension of my home.” It’s tucked away on the corner of Virginia Avenue and Hudson Drive with plenty of indoor and outdoor seating and gift items to browse through. The products are similar to the eclectic items you might find in Junkman’s Daughter, she said, but a bit more polished and catered to the neighborhood.

Saunders, who is half Filipino, wanted to include Asian-inspired treats and flavors, she said. They source their coffee from Tanbrown Coffee, an Asian American roaster that uses almost exclusively Asian coffee. As for the food, they’re hoping to include a wide range of pastries from local bakeries, including ube cheesecake from Filipino bakery Beik’d, pastries from Persian bakery Knead to Savor and some items from St. Germain.

In addition to coffee, espresso and tea, the menu offers specialty drinks like egg coffee, a Vietnamese coffee with egg yolks, ube cold foam lattes and cookie butter lattes.

“I’m so looking forward to seeing how much it will grow,” Saunders said.

1189 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. instagram.com/ashcoffeeatl.

