BreakingNews
Appointed Atlanta school board member sworn in to fill vacant seat
ajc logo
X

Henri’s Bakery opens fifth metro Atlanta location in Brookhaven

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago
New location will eventually serve beer, wine and cocktails

Longtime metro Atlanta bakery and cafe Henri’s Bakery has opened its fifth metro Atlanta location.

Located at 2163 Johnson Ferry Road NE, Henri’s Brookhaven features the same menu as the other four locations, with a variety of cookies, cupcakes, pastries and cakes as well as sandwiches and salads.

The new location, which will offer both indoor and outdoor seating, will “have its own feel,” according to owner Anthony DiNardo, with plans to serve beer, wine and batch cocktails starting in the spring.

Opening hours are 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.

The Brookhaven bakery joins Henri’s locations in Marietta, Buckhead and Sandy Springs and on the Upper Westside. DiNardo said a sixth location is in the works, but declined to provide details.

Henri’s, named for its namesake founder Henri Fiscus (also DiNardo’s great-grandfather), opened its first location in Atlanta in 1929.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings
ExploreDeKalb County dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray & Mary Altaffer

Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation 2h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Waves from giant cargo ships swamp (and worry) Tybee beachgoers
3h ago

Former Braves GM John Coppolella has lifetime ban lifted
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Who is Jon Burns? Georgia’s new House speaker is a ‘classic conservative’
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Who is Jon Burns? Georgia’s new House speaker is a ‘classic conservative’
5h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The Jolt: What we’re watching at the Georgia Capitol this session
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Big Dave's Cheesesteaks

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks to open third metro Atlanta location
1h ago
Beer Pick: Allagash Hop Reach IPA is both complex and easy to drink
2h ago
Brush Sushi to reopen in Buckhead after closing in Decatur
Featured

Know Your Dawgs: National Championship game preview
Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top