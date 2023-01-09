Henri’s Bakery opens fifth metro Atlanta location in Brookhaven

Longtime metro Atlanta bakery and cafe Henri’s Bakery has opened its fifth metro Atlanta location.
Located at 2163 Johnson Ferry Road NE, Henri’s Brookhaven features the same menu as the other four locations, with a variety of cookies, cupcakes, pastries and cakes as well as sandwiches and salads.
The new location, which will offer both indoor and outdoor seating, will “have its own feel,” according to owner Anthony DiNardo, with plans to serve beer, wine and batch cocktails starting in the spring.
Henri’s, named for its namesake founder Henri Fiscus (also DiNardo’s great-grandfather), opened its first location in Atlanta in 1929.
