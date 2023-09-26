Finca to Filter opens new cafe location in Old Fourth Ward neighborhood

Coffee company Finca to Filter opened its newest location in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood over the weekend.

Founders Kayla Bellman and Jean Arnold first opened Finca to Filter as a counter in 2021 at Wild Heaven Brewery & Gardens in the Lee + White development in West End.

Located at 652 Angier Ave., this will be Finca to Filter’s first dedicated coffee shop space, with plans to open another location in Grant Park in early 2024.

Finca is currently open with a “soft opening mindset,” Bellman said, with limited bakery options and shorter hours until a grand opening on Oct. 14.

The Old Fourth Ward location offers many of the same drink options as the West End counter and will soon be adding a full bakery with “a unique take on classic baked goods,” Bellman said, with both sweet and savory options.

The shop is also set to start selling beer and wine in the coming weeks, which will provide a preview of Side Saddle, a Grant Park wine concept that Bellman and Arnold plan to open next year in Grant Park.

The 2,000-square-foot coffee shop has community tables, individual tables, couches and sidewalk seating. In addition to counter service, the shop has an outdoor walk-up window for to-go orders where dog owners can also grab a treat for their pups.

Finca to Filter’s grand opening, which falls on Atlanta Pride Festival weekend, will feature drag queens, giveaways, special drinks, prizes and costume contests.

Finca will offer its Pride menu through the weekend of Oct. 14 before switching to its Foraging Fall menu. Offerings will highlight forageable plants, including a drink that incorporates the Nancy Hall sweet potato.

“We try to take the opportunities, whether it be our style of service in the cafes to the drinks on the menus to celebrate humanity’s finest,” Bellman said, noting that many ingredients are sourced from minority producers.

Bellman and Arnold are also working on opening the Grant Park Finca to Filter next year as well as Side Saddle and a frozen dessert bar, Banana Stand. Bellman said she expects construction to finish in early 2024.

Finca to Filter is open 8 a.m.-noon daily until Oct. 14 when its hours will expand to 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

652 Angier Ave. Atlanta. finca.coffee.

