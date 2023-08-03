Review: Barrio ATL offers a mashup of Mexican, Asian and soul food

Dubbed a Mexi-soul restaurant and lounge, Barrio ATL opened in Cascade Heights in May.

The fusion restaurant, owned by Atlanta entertainment lawyer Karol Russell, joins several other Black-owned businesses in the historic commercial district, including La Panarda and Oreatha’s at the Point.

The space at Barrio ATL has a clubby feel, with a cozy bar serving beer, wine and bubbly dry-ice cocktails; a DJ booth; and a variety of seating options, including tables with hookah hookups.

The menu is a mashup of Mexican, Asian and soul food, with plenty of options for subbing proteins — including chicken, brisket, shrimp and salmon — as well as jackfruit.

Hefty entrees include balsamic glazed lamb chops with cilantro lime rice and Mexi-soul cabbage; and blackened salmon with corn salsa and mashed potatoes.

The nachos are pretty much a Mexican-American vision of excess. The giant pile of chips comes layered with melted queso, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream. You also can add proteins, and it definitely is enough to share with two or more.

The Barrio ramen is a doctored-up version of the packaged dish. You can get it nicely packed to go, in a deep bowl suitable for serving, and the noodles and toppings are separate from a container of spicy broth. I opted for chicken with my ramen, and it had a texture similar to the kind of pulled meats you’d find at a barbecue joint. Altogether, it was a great takeout dish, with a perfectly cooked soft-boiled egg and shredded scallions to top it off.

I’m always up for birria tacos, which have become more of a thing lately. The Barrio ATL version comes three to an order. I chose stewed pulled beef, which was stuffed into corn tortillas with melty cheese and served with a container of consommé for dipping.

The tacos didn’t travel quite as well as the other dishes — and, at $20, they weren’t exactly the best bang for the buck — but I would consider trying them again with a beer at the bar.

BARRIO ATL

Food: tacos, ramen, wings, blackened salmon, lamb chops, desserts

Service: dine-in, online ordering, pickup, delivery, private parties, catering

Vegetarian dishes: rice bowl, salads, street corn, salsa trio, nachos

Alcohol: full bar

Price range: $2 tacos on Tuesdays to $36 balsamic glazed lamb chops

Hours: 12-10:00 p.m. Sundays; 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays; closed Mondays

Outdoor dining: space in front of the restaurant

Address, phone: 2310 Cascade Road, Atlanta. 404-947-0575

Website: barrioatl.com

