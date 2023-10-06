BreakingNews
Boyfriend charged with murder in death of Brookhaven woman

C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar opens in Brookhaven this month and more restaurant news

Credit: Sarah Swetlik/Fresh Take Georgia

Credit: Sarah Swetlik/Fresh Take Georgia

Restaurant News
By
19 minutes ago
X

C&S Seafood and Oyster House is set to open a new location later this month.

The restaurant will debut Oct. 24 in the Porter on Peachtree complex at 3930 Peachtree Road.

The menu, from executive chef Zanali Malik, who previously worked at Kyma, will be similar to that of the C&S Sandy Springs location. Look for RC’s chargrilled oysters, clam chowder, lobster rolls and NY strip steak. Brunch items will include the C&S Benedict, shrimp and waffles, Bananas Foster French toast and beignets.

The full bar includes a craft cocktail list with options like the C&S Smash and the Loophole.

The 3,900-square-foot space features a main dining area, large rounded bar and patio. Designed by Peter Zakas of ZSpace Design, the interior will offer “eye-catching materials, art deco-inspired tiles, custom lighting and rich green mohair and leather accents,” according to a press release.

Overlooking Peachtree Road, the patio features a retractable roof and a custom live wall with plants from Turkey.

The concept, part of C&S Restaurant Group, comes from Rich Clark and Jonathan Schwenk, who also own C&S locations in Sandy Springs and Vinings, as well as Hugo’s Oyster Bar in Roswell.

Opening hours will be 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays, noon-11 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays.

*****

Mobile eatery Dips Kitchen, from Founder Jeff Scardino and chef consultant Whitney Otawka, is now available in Atlanta. Dip Mobiles drive around Buckhead “and can be waved down like an old-school ice cream truck for lunch or dinner,” according to a press release.

Items on the Dip menu include creamy hummus dip, slow-roasted chicken salad, cracklin’ pimento cheese, artichoke and burrata and rotating seasonal dips. Every order is customizable with a choice of dippers including crackers, vegetables, potato chips and gluten-free crackers.

*****

The Retro Grill has closed its location at 400 Village Green Circle in Smyrna to relocate to 529 Peachtree St. in Atlanta.

*****

Tacos al Pastor ATL opened this week at 2146 Johnson Ferry Road NE in Brookhaven.

*****

Daydreamer Coffee is now open inside the Whistler, a student housing building at 859 Spring Street NW, Atlanta Coffee Shops reports.

*****

Locally-owned Grayson wing restaurant Wing Suite is expanding with a location at 3370 Sugarloaf Pkwy in Lawrenceville, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen has closed its only Georgia location at 10920 Haynes Bridge Road in Alpharetta after just over a year, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

*****

Salt Factory Pub has closed at 955 Memorial Drive SE in the Madison Yards development in Reynoldstown after less than a year, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.

*****

Mochi doughnut concept Donutchew is set to open its first Georgia location at 11305 Bell Road in Johns Creek, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

The building on Edgewood Avenue that previously housed Old Fourth Distillery in Old Fourth Ward has been sold to Ike’s Cafe & Grill for $1.7 million, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.

More restaurant and brewery news

Rreal Tacos to replace Farm Burger in Buckhead

Peach & the Porkchop closes in Roswell

Atlanta Braves unveil postseason food offerings

Noni’s to close in Old Fourth Ward

Japanese restaurant Yuji to open on Eastside Beltline

Butter & Cream closes on Eastside Beltline

Flour and Time opens in west Midtown

Blackbird Farms Brewery reopens in Lilburn, for now

Reinforced by community, new Midtown Krispy Kreme honors site’s history

ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

REOPENING SOON
Newest Krispy Kreme serves up a taste of Midtown's history2h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Mayor will extend ban on new uses of former Atlanta Medical Center site
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

HAPPENING NOW
Better get there early: Long security lines bog down Atlanta airport
6h ago

Credit: John Spink

HAPPENING NOW
Better get there early: Long security lines bog down Atlanta airport
6h ago

Credit: GBI

No charges will be filed in shooting of Atlanta training center protester
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Powerhouse Productions

Marcus Bar & Grille to host peanut-inspired pop-up next week
2h ago
10 places to get Philly cheesesteaks around metro Atlanta (and some water ice, too)
5h ago
Rreal Tacos to replace Farm Burger in Buckhead
Featured

‘Bring it’: Braves fans, both famous and not, are ready for the playoffs
5h ago
FOLLOW THE BRAVES
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Sci-Fi Festival, fall fun and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top