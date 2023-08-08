Grana opens for Neapolitan pies and a to-go cannoli window in Dunwoody

Italian restaurant Grana, which opened in Piedmont Heights at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, has opened a second location outside the perimeter.

Located at 1210 Ashford Crossing in the Ashford Lane development in Dunwoody, the restaurant has a wood-fired pizza oven, about 175 seats, an outdoor patio, an indoor-outdoor bar and a to-go window offering cannoli and frozen drinks (currently on tap is a frozen Aperol spritz and a rum drink).

Food offerings include Neapolitan pizzas, housemade pastas and other Italian dishes like meatball flights, as well as a full bar featuring Italian-inspired cocktails.

The menu includes about 85% of the same menu items as the Piedmont Heights location, with a few dishes that are specific to the Dunwoody restaurant including chicken parmigiana and ribeye.

The 6,000-square-foot space indoor space, along with a 1,000-square-foot patio, seats about 250 guests.

Opening hours are 4-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 4-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, with brunch and apertivo hour to be added soon.

Grana comes from owner-chef Pasquale “Pat” Pascarella, who opened his first metro Atlanta restaurant, the White Bull, in April 2018 next door to Brick Store Pub in Decatur, then opened Grana in March 2020. He also opened wine-focused mozzarella bar Bastone in the Westside neighborhood and Amalfi Coast-inspired oyster bar Alici in 2022.

A third Grana location is set to open in Roswell early next year.

In addition to Grana, Ashford Lane is home to several other food and beverage concepts including Hawkers, Superica, Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern and Brown Bag Seafood Co. Set to open in the coming months are Culinary Dropout and Omakase by Yun.

A food hall dubbed The Hall at Ashford Lane closed in July after less than two months.

