Grana opens for Neapolitan pies and a to-go cannoli window in Dunwoody

Credit: Courtesy of Grana

Credit: Courtesy of Grana

Restaurant News
By
1 hour ago
X

Italian restaurant Grana, which opened in Piedmont Heights at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, has opened a second location outside the perimeter.

Located at 1210 Ashford Crossing in the Ashford Lane development in Dunwoody, the restaurant has a wood-fired pizza oven, about 175 seats, an outdoor patio, an indoor-outdoor bar and a to-go window offering cannoli and frozen drinks (currently on tap is a frozen Aperol spritz and a rum drink).

Food offerings include Neapolitan pizzas, housemade pastas and other Italian dishes like meatball flights, as well as a full bar featuring Italian-inspired cocktails.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: Courtesy of Grana

Credit: Courtesy of Grana

The menu includes about 85% of the same menu items as the Piedmont Heights location, with a few dishes that are specific to the Dunwoody restaurant including chicken parmigiana and ribeye.

The 6,000-square-foot space indoor space, along with a 1,000-square-foot patio, seats about 250 guests.

Opening hours are 4-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 4-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, with brunch and apertivo hour to be added soon.

ExploreDeKalb County dining news

Credit: Courtesy of Grana

Credit: Courtesy of Grana

Grana comes from owner-chef Pasquale “Pat” Pascarella, who opened his first metro Atlanta restaurant, the White Bull, in April 2018 next door to Brick Store Pub in Decatur, then opened Grana in March 2020. He also opened wine-focused mozzarella bar Bastone in the Westside neighborhood and Amalfi Coast-inspired oyster bar Alici in 2022.

A third Grana location is set to open in Roswell early next year.

In addition to Grana, Ashford Lane is home to several other food and beverage concepts including Hawkers, Superica, Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern and Brown Bag Seafood Co. Set to open in the coming months are Culinary Dropout and Omakase by Yun.

A food hall dubbed The Hall at Ashford Lane closed in July after less than two months.

ExploreDeKalb County dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: NYT

Clarence Thomas’ $267,230 RV and the friend who financed it3h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Senate to focus on cyberbullying in schools
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kemp faces new crossroads with old adversary as Trump legal problems grow
7h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

WEATHER UPDATE
Atlanta turns to cleanup after storms down trees, cause outages
49m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

WEATHER UPDATE
Atlanta turns to cleanup after storms down trees, cause outages
49m ago

Credit: Rivian

Rivian to open showroom at Ponce City Market
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Madelynne Boykin

Slutty Vegan to open a location on Spelman’s campus next week
1h ago
New stalls open in Chattahoochee Food Works and more Atlanta restaurant news
Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks opening fourth location in Lawrenceville
Featured

For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
6h ago
When is the first day of school in metro Atlanta districts?
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top