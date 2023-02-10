Salaryman opens next week in Toco Hills with a menu that includes Korean pizza

While the menu will mostly mirror that of the East Lake location, which opened in 2019, the Toco Hills eatery will also include Korean pizzas topped with Korean fried chicken and beef bibimbop, made in a Marra Forni brick oven.

Other dishes include a variety of ramen, yakisoba, rice bowls, a wagyu beef burger, Korean fried chicken wings and poutine topped with bulgogi. The beverage menu features sake, beer, wine and cocktails like the Japanese Old Fashioned and Turn up the Beet, made with vodka, beet, blood orange and ginger.