Salaryman opens next week in Toco Hills with a menu that includes Korean pizza

East Lake restaurant Salaryman, which serves a menu of Japanese and Korean-inspired food and drinks, is set to debut Feb. 13 in the Toco Hills shopping center.
While the menu will mostly mirror that of the East Lake location, which opened in 2019, the Toco Hills eatery will also include Korean pizzas topped with Korean fried chicken and beef bibimbop, made in a Marra Forni brick oven.
Other dishes include a variety of ramen, yakisoba, rice bowls, a wagyu beef burger, Korean fried chicken wings and poutine topped with bulgogi. The beverage menu features sake, beer, wine and cocktails like the Japanese Old Fashioned and Turn up the Beet, made with vodka, beet, blood orange and ginger.
Located in a corner spot next to Toco Giant package store, the Salaryman space has two sides of floor-to-ceiling windows adjacent to an outdoor patio with planters and string lights. The vibe is “izakaya meets sports bar,” owner Michael Lo said, with TVs throughout the restaurant and bar. The restaurant offers 50 seats in the main dining room, 16 at the bar and 40 on the patio.
Salaryman will be open daily for lunch and dinner.
Salaryman is part of the Korean Wives Hospitality Group owned by restaurateur Lo. The group also includes Ramen Station in Grant Park and Suzy Siu’s Baos in Krog Street Market. Noona, a Korean steakhouse in Duluth, is no longer part of the restaurant group.
Located at the intersection of North Druid Hills and LaVista Roads, Toco Hills shopping center — owned and operated by real estate developer Edens — has undergone a major overhaul over the past few years.
Several longtime tenants — including Bagel Palace, Petite Auberge and Famous Pub — closed their doors, making way for new spots like Queso Shop, Spiller Park Coffee and Iron Age Korean Steakhouse.
Other Toco Hills food and beverage concepts include Chop’t Creative Salad Company, Goldberg’s Bagels, Masti - Indian Street Eats, La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant and Top Spice Thai and Malaysian.
2493 North Druid Hills Road, Atlanta. koreanwives.com.
