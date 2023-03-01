Get details on Citizens Market food hall, opening in April at Phipps Plaza

The food hall is a partnership between food tech platform C3, and Legends, a global experiences company. Other than Soom Soom, all of the stalls in Citizens Markets are C3 brands,

Citizens Market menus were curated by chefs including Dani Garcia, Masaharu Morimoto, Dario Cecchini and Wes Avila, “as well as a collection of leading digital creators, influencers and celebrities” like Tastemade, Matt Stonie, Cindy Lou and Sofia Vergara.

C3 (Creating Culinary Communities) was developed by Sam Nazarian “to disrupt the food and beverage industry by capitalizing on rapidly evolving customer preferences through C3-established shared kitchens, Citizens culinary markets, and mobile delivery with the next-gen GO by Citizens app,” according to a press release.

Citizens Markets exist in Miami and New York, with new markets planned for Chicago, Miami and London.

The food hall is part of a larger redevelopment at Phipps Plaza, which also includes the recently-opened Nobu hotel and restaurant, as well as offices, a gym and 30,000 feet of green space that will be sued for concerts, weddings and other events.

Once it opens, Citizens Market will join more than 10 food halls across metro Atlanta. There are also several food halls slated to open in the coming months, including Lee + White food hall in West End and Halidom in East Atlanta.

A representative for C3 did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.