Atlanta’s 2021 homicide victims

Jan. 17: Michael Williams, 37, shot on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Investigators believe Williams was killed in a murder-suicide inside an apartment.

Jan. 18: Walter Hamilton, 39, beaten to death on Metropolitan Parkway. Hamilton was found in the parking lot of a carwash. He had blunt force trauma to the head.

Jan. 20: Ja’Kendrick Taylor, 19, shot on Fairburn Road. Taylor was found after a passerby spotted a burning Chevrolet Impala. He lived in Douglasville.

Jan. 24: Brandon Hamilton, 44, shot on Piedmont Road. Hamilton was shot while driving his Rolls-Royce and crashed into a tree.

Feb. 1: Trelle Hough, 23, shot on Sylvan Road. Hough was shot at a gas station. He was a father of three, including infant twins and a 1-year-old.

Feb. 3: Jahmal Hunter, 28, shot on Sawtell Avenue. Hunter was one of three found shot inside a car. The other two survived, according to police.

Feb. 5: Tjvanish Brown, infant, died on Fulton Street. The newborn’s mother told police she awoke to find him cold to the touch, according to police. In May, the baby’s mother was arrested charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children.

Feb. 9: Richard Caldwell, 33, shot on Greenhaven Drive. Investigators believe Caldwell was killed by a younger cousin after a fight escalated to gunfire.

Feb. 9: David Mack, 12, shot on Shirley Street.

Feb. 9: David Mack, 12, shot on Shirley Street. David’s body was found along a creek bed between Shirley Drive and the John A. White Golf Course, not far from his home. He had been shot repeatedly.

Feb. 10: Jarmel Jowers, 29, shot on I-85 southbound. Jowers was one of two men shot in a car shortly after 5 a.m. in Midtown. The other man survived.

Feb. 15: Malika Westbrooks, infant, killed on Boulevard. Six-month-old Malika was not breathing when officers were called to her family’s apartment. She died at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, according to police. Her step-father was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Feb. 17: Kenyata Broughton, 46, stabbed on Murphy Avenue. Broughton was killed at a nonprofit housing complex called Phoenix House. Two suspects were arrested.

Feb. 17: Cornelius Morgan, 25, shot on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Morgan was known as Lil C, according to his obituary. A suspect was charged with his murder in March.

Feb. 21: Kemontae Wheeler, 25, shot on Flat Shoals Road. Wheeler was killed outside a Chevron gas station after a verbal dispute, according to police. Two suspects were later arrested.

Feb. 25: Solomon Howard, 33, shot on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Howard was found slumped inside his orange Land Rover SUV on the I-20 East ramp to the Downtown Connector. A suspect was later arrested.

Feb. 27: Antonio Holder, 53, shot on Moreland Avenue. Holder was killed during a fight outside an East Atlanta auto repair shop. A suspect was arrested moments later.

March: 11 deaths

March 7: Tariq Lockhart, 28, shot on Howell Place. Lockhart died after being shot in the chest at a southwest Atlanta home. Another man was injured, according to police, and was later charged with Lockhart’s murder.

March 8: Justin Cody, 40, shot on Center Hill Avenue. Cody’s body was discovered in a vehicle that crashed and burned in northwest Atlanta following NBA All-Star weekend.

March 12: Jerome Grant, 42, shot on Alfred Road. After Grant’s death, family members said a video of the killing was uploaded to Instagram by a witness.

March 13: Ronald Barner, 58, shot on Valeland Avenue.

March 13: Ronald Barner, 58, shot on Valeland Avenue. Barner was killed on a morning walk through this southwest Atlanta neighborhood.

March 16: Soon Park, 74; Hyun Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; and Yong Yue, 63; all shot on Piedmont Road. All four were victims of a shooting spree at three metro Atlanta spas. After four victims were shot to death at a spa in Cherokee County, a gunman drove to Atlanta where the four women were shot to death, according to investigators in both counties. Suspect Robert Aaron Young

March 16: Soon Park, 74; Hyun Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; and Yong Yue, 63; all shot on Piedmont Road.

March 25: Claudly Pierre, 21, shot on Fairburn Road. Investigators believe Pierre may have been shot elsewhere before being taken to a gas station. Investigators later released surveillance images of the suspect.

March 26: Elexia Banks, 40, shot on Alexandria Drive. Banks was killed outside Deerwood Park in southwest Atlanta. In surveillance footage, a man can be seen standing next to a red vehicle and firing a gun before leaving the scene.

March 29: Roosevelt Wood, 29, shot on Campbellton Road. Wood was shot repeatedly during an argument at the Cascade Glen complex on Campbellton Road. Six weeks later, a suspect was arrested in Oklahoma.

April 1: Don Juan Weaver, 19, shot on Langston Avenue. Weaver was killed in front of a southwest Atlanta home, according to police. He lived in Jonesboro, according to his obituary.

April 2: Michael Bowden, 39, shot on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Bowden was killed at a northwest Atlanta intersection. It was the second fatal shooting at that intersection with Troy Street in the past six months.

April 4: Christian Manzanarez, 19, shot on Woodland Avenue. Manzanarez was found dead at a Lenox Road apartment complex, a few blocks from where he lived. A teenager was charged with his murder.

April 7: Tahji Williams, 30, shot on William H. Borders Drive. Williams was killed outside a business at Selena S. Butler Park along Borders Drive. A suspect was later arrested.

April 15: Stephon Middleton, 19, shot on Custer Avenue. Investigators believe Middleton, who was visiting from Ohio, was walking with another man and the two got into a car together. There were shots fired, and the teen’s body was dumped into the street.

April 19: Michael Jones, 31, shot on Oakland Lane. Jones was one of five men shot at the Oakland City West End Apartments, but the others survived. No arrests have been made in his death.

April 23: Jacobe Gilbert, 41, shot on Ruth Street. Gilbert was found lying in the middle of the road. No arrests have been made in his case.

April 29: Daylon Wilson, 21, shot on Chappell Road. Wilson was among seven people who were shot, killing two, in two separate incidents that occurred less than 30 minutes apart.

April 29: Anthony Parker, 35, shot on Polar Rock Terrace. Six men were shot, but all but Parker survived following the incident at a southwest Atlanta home, according to police. He lived in Ellenwood, according to his obituary.

May 1: Diamond Johnson, 15, shot on Glenwood Avenue.

May 1: Diamond Johnson, 15, shot on Glenwood Avenue. Johnson was shot near a busy shopping center across the street from Maynard Jackson High School, where she was a student. A woman was later charged with her murder.

May 6: Tykeisha Dixon, 33, shot on North Avenue. Investigators believe the Roswell woman was shot in Atlanta and her body later dumped in Illinois. Her husband was later located in Washington and charged in her death.

May 6: Tykeisha Dixon, 33, shot on North Avenue.

May 8: Dexter Calhoun, 63, shot on Emerald Avenue. Calhoun was shot inside his pickup truck and then crashed into a pole in southwest Atlanta.

May 9: Adrian Zavala, 54, shot on Jonesboro Road. Zavala was killed at the Colony South mobile home park, according to police.

May 9: Lenwood Colbert, 58, shot on Forrest Park Road. Colbert was found shot inside a parked Ford Fusion, according to police. He died after being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

May 14: Vernon Harper, 30, shot on Lang Drive. The father of two was killed while visiting a friend, according to investigators. He was killed during an argument.

May 17: Mayco Rodrique, 38, shot on Ga. 400. Rodrique was shot as he rode in a friend’s car, according to police. The father of six and grandfather of two died from his injuries when a bullet entered his back and struck his heart, his family said.

May 17: Alicia Merrell, 27, shot on Magnolia Way. Merrell was shot multiple times at an apartment complex, according to police. She was a mother of five.

May 17: Alan Turner, 29, shot on Metropolitan Parkway. A 15-year-old boy was arrested and faces multiple charges related to Turner’s death at Metro Mart USA in southwest Atlanta.

May 17: Keith Sharpe, 43, shot on Piedmont Road.

May 17: Keith Sharpe, 43, shot on Piedmont Road. Sharpe was killed in the bathroom of the Azule Restaurant and Lounge in Buckhead.

May 22: Zechariah Tyrell Guyton, 19, shot on Lanvale Drive. Guyton was one of two shot at a southwest Atlanta home, but the other victim survived, according to police.

May 27: Jaquayon Gibson, 19, shot on Larchwood Road. Gibson died after being shot multiple times following a dispute in southwest Atlanta.

May 28: Jaques Gresham, 26, on William H. Borders Drive

May 28: Jaques Gresham, 26, on William H. Borders Drive Gresham was killed in a drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood. He is survived by a young daughter, according to a GoFundMe page.

May 29: Calvin Jackson Jr., 17, shot on Parkway Drive.

May 29: Calvin Jackson Jr., 17, shot on Parkway Drive. Jackson Jr. was shot in his own bedroom, according to his family and police.

May 31: Michael Gary, 46, shot on Fairburn Road. Gary was killed in a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of the Fairburn Gordon Apartments.

June 1: Ray Gibson, 29, on Harwell Road. Gibson was found shot in the parking lot of the Vue at Harwell apartment complex.

June 2: Justine Bernard, 19, shot on Auburn Avenue.

June 2: Justine Bernard, 19, shot on Auburn Avenue. Bernard was shot while visiting Atlanta, according to police. A 20-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with murder. Bernard was a student at the University of New Haven in Connecticut, according to the university.

June 3: Courtney Lyons Jr., 21, shot on Perry Boulevard. Lyons’ body was found just after 8 a.m. at the Westside Crossing Apartments. He lived in Loganville, according to his online obituary.

June 4: Reginald Stuckey, 59, stabbed on Ralph David Abernathy Road. Stuckey was found unconscious with a knife wound in Atlanta’s West End.