1 killed in double shooting at East Lake apartment complex

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

One person was killed in a double shooting Thursday night at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta, according to police.

Shortly after 7 p.m., officers were called to the Villages of East Lake apartments on Greenhaven Drive. There, officers found one man with a gunshot wound, police said. Moments later, a second gunshot victim was found.

The two injured men were taken to the hospital, where one died from his injuries, police said. The identities of the two men were not released late Thursday.

Investigators believe the suspected shooter left the scene in a white sedan. No other details were immediately available.

Thursday night’s homicide is the 98th the Atlanta Police Department has investigated this year.

