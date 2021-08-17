Man dead after shooting in SW Atlanta intersection

A man is dead after he was shot in a southwest Atlanta intersection late Monday evening, according to police.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Fairburn Road about 11:30 p.m. after the shooting was reported, Atlanta police said in a statement. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.
The man had died of his injuries before police arrived at the scene. His name was not released.
Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surround the shooting, police said.
