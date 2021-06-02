Victim ID’d, suspect sought in deadly NW Atlanta drive-by shooting

Atlanta police have released the identity of a man killed in a drive-by shooting Monday and are requesting help from the public to find the shooter.
Michael Gary was found dead in the parking lot of the Fairburn Gordon Apartments on Fairburn Road, according to a news release.
Officers responded to the scene of the shooting, which also sent a woman to the hospital after she was hit in the ankle, around 9:45 p.m., The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. It is not clear if either Gary or the woman, whose identity was not released, were the intended targets.
“Preliminary investigation indicates shots were fired from a vehicle that fled the scene after the shooting,” police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. Bullets also sprayed one apartment, Avery said, but no one inside was hurt. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
Anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of those involved in Gary’s death is asked to come forward by contacting the APD Homicide team at 404-546-5284, the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.
