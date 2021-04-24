Man shot, killed in NW Atlanta neighborhood

Friday’s shooting was the 40th homicide Atlanta police have investigated since the start of the year, authorities said. There were 157 homicides across the city in 2020, the most in more than two decades. With murders up about 65% from this time last year, however, Atlanta appears on pace to surpass 2020′s historic total.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information about the case is asked to call Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.