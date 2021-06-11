Blood trail leads police to woman’s body inside NW Atlanta apartment

The woman’s name has not been released, and the condition of the male victim was unknown Friday morning. Her death is the 64th homicide for the city in 2021, a 58% increase over this time last year.

Investigators recovered several shell casings between the two crime scenes, but they did not locate a weapon. It was not immediately clear how the two victims were connected.

“We have a lot of really strong leads,” said Genson, who heads the police department’s homicide unit. “We just need to vet everything, make sure everything is what it is. I feel good about this investigation, the direction it is headed.”

