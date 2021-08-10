Man found fatally shot on south Atlanta sidewalk

Atlanta police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man they found on a south Atlanta sidewalk early Tuesday.
Authorities were called to the 2600 block of Old Hapeville Road shortly after midnight and found a man shot to death. His name was not released. Police did not provide a description of a suspect or a motive.
The address corresponds to a home near the Browns Mill Golf Course in the Browns Mill Park neighborhood.
The incident happened just a few hours after another shooting at a South Fulton gas station that left one man dead and another seriously injured.
South Fulton police found the body at a Shell at the corner of Jonesboro Road and Old National Highway around 11:35 p.m., spokesman Lt. Jubal Rogers said. The other victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Rogers said. No names were released and no suspects are in custody.
