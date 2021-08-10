ajc logo
Man found fatally shot on south Atlanta sidewalk

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Old Hapeville Road shortly after midnight.
The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Old Hapeville Road shortly after midnight.

Atlanta police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man they found on a south Atlanta sidewalk early Tuesday.

Authorities were called to the 2600 block of Old Hapeville Road shortly after midnight and found a man shot to death. His name was not released. Police did not provide a description of a suspect or a motive.

The address corresponds to a home near the Browns Mill Golf Course in the Browns Mill Park neighborhood.

The incident happened just a few hours after another shooting at a South Fulton gas station that left one man dead and another seriously injured.

South Fulton police found the body at a Shell at the corner of Jonesboro Road and Old National Highway around 11:35 p.m., spokesman Lt. Jubal Rogers said. The other victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Rogers said. No names were released and no suspects are in custody.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

