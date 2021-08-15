Multiple overnight shootings leave 1 dead, others injured in Atlanta

When they arrived about 10:30 p.m., a man was at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was stable when he was taken to Grady hospital.

“Witnesses stated they heard shots fired in the area but did not see what occurred,” police said. No information on a suspect was provided.

About 9:50 p.m., police were sent to the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after a man was shot, authorities said. The victim was taken to Grady, where he was stable Sunday.

About 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, officers investigated a shooting in the 200 block of Wellington Street.

The victim told police he had been shot during a “physical altercation.” During the incident, the suspect’s weapon discharged by accident, grazing him, police said.

The suspect ran away following the flight and subsequent shooting and has not been found.

“The victim refused to cooperate during the investigation and refuse to be transported for medical attention,” police said.

All four incidents remain under investigation.