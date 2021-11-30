2nd teen arrested on murder charges related to deadly July brawl

Later in July, investigators identified a 15-year-old suspect and charged him with murder and affray, according to police. He was taken into custody July 23 and booked into the Metro Youth Detention Center.

At the same time Atlanta police announced the 15-year-old’s arrest, they shared a video of a person of interest who was described by a police spokesman as “significantly involved in this investigation.” The video highlights the person of interest wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, a black mask and a blue hat. Other teenagers and children can be seen crowding together, riding scooters and shooting roman candles in the street.

A third teenager was arrested at the scene after police said he was found carrying two handguns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. He was charged with carrying handguns under the age of 18 but was not charged with any counts related to the fatal shooting.

Jeffries remains in the Fulton County Jail without bond.

