2nd teen arrested on murder charges related to deadly July brawl

Kentavious Jeffries
Kentavious Jeffries

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

A second teenage suspect has been arrested and charged with murder related to a large brawl near downtown Atlanta in July that erupted into gunfire, injuring two teenagers and killing a third.

Kentavious Jeffries, 19, of Atlanta, was charged with murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Atlanta police said in a news release Monday. He was served arrest warrants at the Fulton County Jail, where he is being held on unrelated charges.

The incident that led to the charges against Jeffries took place just after 10 p.m. on July 3, police said. A group of nearly 50 teens was reported for fighting in the 600 block of McAfee Street, a brawl that ended when gunshots rang out.

Atlanta police released video footage of a person they believe was involved in the shooting that killed 14-year-old Kaidan Barlow-Gardener (left).

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

When officers responded, dozens of the teens ran away, leaving behind three who had been hit by gunfire. Two suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but the third, 14-year-old Kaidan Barlow-Gardener, was wounded in the chest and was unresponsive when police arrived. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Later in July, investigators identified a 15-year-old suspect and charged him with murder and affray, according to police. He was taken into custody July 23 and booked into the Metro Youth Detention Center.

At the same time Atlanta police announced the 15-year-old’s arrest, they shared a video of a person of interest who was described by a police spokesman as “significantly involved in this investigation.” The video highlights the person of interest wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, a black mask and a blue hat. Other teenagers and children can be seen crowding together, riding scooters and shooting roman candles in the street.

A third teenager was arrested at the scene after police said he was found carrying two handguns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. He was charged with carrying handguns under the age of 18 but was not charged with any counts related to the fatal shooting.

Jeffries remains in the Fulton County Jail without bond.

Henri Hollis
Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

