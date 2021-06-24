ajc logo
Woman detained after argument ends in deadly shooting in Peoplestown

A man was killed in a shooting Thursday morning at an apartment complex on Vanira Avenue, according to Channel 2 Action News.
A man was killed in a shooting Thursday morning at an apartment complex on Vanira Avenue, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Crime & Public Safety
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Atlanta police have detained a woman after an argument ended in a deadly shooting early Thursday morning in Peoplestown, Channel 2 Action News reported.

A man was killed in the shooting at an apartment complex on Vanira Avenue shortly after midnight, according to Channel 2. The woman was being questioned and has not been charged, police at the scene told the news station.

Neither has been identified. Investigators believe the two argued before shots were fired, but it was not immediately clear what caused the argument.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

