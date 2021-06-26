1 killed, 2 injured in downtown Atlanta shooting

The triple shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. outside a condominium building in the 200 block of Piedmont Avenue, according to Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery. Officers arrived to find three men with gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital. They’re expected to survive their injuries.

Officers recovered dozens of shell casings from the scene that appeared to be fired from at least two different weapons, APD’s homicide commander Lt. Daniel Genson, told reporters at the scene. The deadly shooting was apparently captured on video.