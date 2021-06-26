ajc logo
1 killed, 2 injured in downtown Atlanta shooting

Saturday morning's shooting left one person and dead and two others injured, authorities said.
Saturday morning's shooting left one person and dead and two others injured, authorities said.

By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A shooting in the heart of downtown Atlanta left one person dead and two others injured early Saturday, authorities said.

The triple shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. outside a condominium building in the 200 block of Piedmont Avenue, according to Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery. Officers arrived to find three men with gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital. They’re expected to survive their injuries.

Officers recovered dozens of shell casings from the scene that appeared to be fired from at least two different weapons, APD’s homicide commander Lt. Daniel Genson, told reporters at the scene. The deadly shooting was apparently captured on video.

“From all the information we have, including the video, the victims ... didn’t do anything to contribute to this shooting,” Genson told reporters. “We’re not sure what the motive was.”

Police have not released the name of the man killed or identified the others who were injured. No arrests have been made, but authorities the shooting remains under investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

