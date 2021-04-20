Man in critical condition after shooting injures 5 in SW Atlanta

A shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Monday night left five men injured, including one who was in critical condition.
The critically injured victim was the only one still at the scene when officers responded to the shooting at the Oakland City West End Apartments on Oakland Lane. He was sitting on the steps of a home across the street bleeding from his head and his left arm, according to an Atlanta police report.
Four others had already driven to Grady Memorial Hospital with various gunshot wounds, police said. The victims are all in their 20s and 30s.
Gunfire was reported at the apartment complex about 10:30 p.m. After talking with several residents, investigators believe they are looking for one suspect, a man in his 20s, according to the report.
While all five victims knew each other, it was unknown if the suspect was also an acquaintance. He has not been identified.
The motive behind the shooting was not disclosed.
