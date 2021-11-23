ajc logo
Man, woman found fatally stabbed in NE Atlanta apartment

A man and woman were found fatally stabbed at a northeast Atlanta apartment Monday night.
A man and woman were found fatally stabbed at a northeast Atlanta apartment Monday night.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Two people were found fatally stabbed at a northeast Atlanta apartment Monday night, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Officers responded to Camden Vantage apartments on Jackson Street around 9:45 p.m. A man and woman were found stabbed to death inside one of the apartments, the news station reported.

Police did not tell Channel 2 what led up to the stabbing or if a suspect has been identified.

ExploreNEW DETAILS: Man dead, child safe after shooting near Phipps Plaza in Buckhead

The double homicide comes just a few hours after a fatal shooting in Buckhead. A 25-year-old man was found dead Monday in the 700 block of Park Regency Place behind the luxury Phipps Plaza around 6:30 p.m, Atlanta police said. The investigation revealed that the victim and gunman knew each other, but no suspect has been identified, according to police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva
Caroline Silva is a Breaking News and Crime and Public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Investigations
