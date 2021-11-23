Man, woman found fatally stabbed in NE Atlanta apartment

Police did not tell Channel 2 what led up to the stabbing or if a suspect has been identified.

The double homicide comes just a few hours after a fatal shooting in Buckhead. A 25-year-old man was found dead Monday in the 700 block of Park Regency Place behind the luxury Phipps Plaza around 6:30 p.m, Atlanta police said. The investigation revealed that the victim and gunman knew each other, but no suspect has been identified, according to police.