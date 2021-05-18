BREAKING: Teen arrested in deadly early-morning shooting in SW Atlanta

After another deadly weekend in Atlanta that resulted in renewed pleas for restraint from police and the mayor’s office, an arrest has been made in one of Monday’s early-morning murder cases.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested and faces multiple charges related to the shooting death of a man at Metro Mart USA on Metropolitan Parkway in Southwest Atlanta, police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said. The boy is facing counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.
Because the boy is a juvenile, his identity was not released by police.
According to the initial investigation, officers responded to the flea market at 1919 Metropolitan Parkway SW around 3:30 a.m. for a person shot call. They found a man at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, Chafee said. The man, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital but later died of his wounds.
“Our investigators have been at work since early this morning, working tirelessly to identify those behind each of this morning’s murders,” Chafee said. “We are extremely proud of the work each of our investigators has put in and we remain committed to bringing those responsible for violence in our city to justice.”
