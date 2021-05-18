BREAKING: Teen arrested in deadly early-morning shooting in SW Atlanta

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and faces multiple charges related to the shooting death of a man at Metro Mart USA on Metropolitan Parkway in Southwest Atlanta, police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said. The boy is facing counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.

Because the boy is a juvenile, his identity was not released by police.