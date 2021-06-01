BREAKING: Police investigating NW Atlanta homicide

Police are investigating a homicide involving a man shot to death in northwest Atlanta Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to reports of a person shot on Harwell Road NW shortly after 6 p.m., according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department. At the scene, police found a man in the parking lot of the Vue at Harwell apartment complex with a gunshot wound.
Emergency medical personnel from Grady Memorial Hospital and Atlanta Fire declared the man dead at the scene.
Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances around the shooting. No information has been released about the identity of the victim, and Atlanta police did not provide further details about the incident.
