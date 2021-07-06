Daughter killed, mother injured in retaliation shooting, police say

The two women were found shot when police responded to the Preserve at Collier Ridge apartments about 1:30 a.m. Both were taken to a hospital, where the younger woman died. Her identity has not been confirmed by authorities.

Investigators said her mother was involved in a fight with another woman, which may have led to the double shooting. They are asking for the public’s help to identify “an unknown male” who “came to that location and shot both the mother and daughter, resulting in the death of the daughter.”