Daughter killed, mother injured in retaliation shooting, police say

Atlanta police believe retaliation was the motive behind a shooting at a northwest Atlanta apartment Tuesday morning that left a mother injured and her adult daughter dead.
The two women were found shot when police responded to the Preserve at Collier Ridge apartments about 1:30 a.m. Both were taken to a hospital, where the younger woman died. Her identity has not been confirmed by authorities.
Investigators said her mother was involved in a fight with another woman, which may have led to the double shooting. They are asking for the public’s help to identify “an unknown male” who “came to that location and shot both the mother and daughter, resulting in the death of the daughter.”
The man is described as heavy set, about 5-foot-7, with a medium brown complexion and a short to medium Afro. He is believed to be in his 20s or 30s, according to police.
Authorities are also seeking to identify the woman involved in the initial argument. She has dark skin with small braids on the top of her head and larger braids in the back, police said in a lookout. She is believed to be in her late 30s to early 40s, is about 5-foot-5 and is described as chubby.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.