BREAKING: Woman’s body found in SE Atlanta hours after reported kidnapping

According to police, the possible kidnapping was reported about 5 a.m. in the 500 block of Burroughs Street near Chosewood Park. The 911 caller stayed at the scene to speak with responding officers and said a woman was forced into a vehicle.

While they were still investigating, another 911 call came in at 6 a.m. reporting gunfire in the area of Lakewood Avenue and Terrace Way. After checking the area and finding no victims, investigators determined the kidnapping call and the shooting call were likely related, Chafee said.

Police were organizing a canvass of the area when a witness spotted the woman’s body, he said.

The discovery comes within three weeks of the death of Katherine “Katie” Janness, another bartender who was killed along with her dog while on a late-night walk through Piedmont Park. There was no indication Friday the two cases were related.

On the morning of July 28, the bodies of Janness and her dog were found near the entrance of the park at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive, not far from her Midtown home. When she didn’t return from her walk, her girlfriend used a phone tracker to find Janness. Investigators said she had been stabbed repeatedly. The FBI is assisting Atlanta police with the investigation, but no suspects are in custody.

Additional details on Friday’s death are expected to be provided at a 2 p.m. news conference at Atlanta police headquarters.

