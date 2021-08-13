BREAKING: Woman’s body found in SE Atlanta hours after reported kidnapping

Atlanta police are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered in southeast Atlanta, hours after she was reported kidnapped.
The body was found shortly before 10 a.m. near the intersection of Lakewood Avenue and Terrace Way in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood.
“Upon arrival, investigators located a deceased female and determined she was the same female apparently kidnapped from Burroughs Street hours earlier,” Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said in an email. “Investigators were able to identify a person of interest in the kidnapping and he has been detained outside the city.”
Credit: ALYSSA POINTER / ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM
There was a heavy police presence at the Lakewood Avenue scene while an investigation was underway. While authorities have not identified the woman, a social media post widely shared Friday morning said she was a bartender and was forced into a vehicle after returning home from work.
According to police, the possible kidnapping was reported about 5 a.m. in the 500 block of Burroughs Street near Chosewood Park. The 911 caller stayed at the scene to speak with responding officers and said a woman was forced into a vehicle.
While they were still investigating, another 911 call came in at 6 a.m. reporting gunfire in the area of Lakewood Avenue and Terrace Way. After checking the area and finding no victims, investigators determined the kidnapping call and the shooting call were likely related, Chafee said.
Police were organizing a canvass of the area when a witness spotted the woman’s body, he said.
The discovery comes within three weeks of the death of Katherine “Katie” Janness, another bartender who was killed along with her dog while on a late-night walk through Piedmont Park. There was no indication Friday the two cases were related.
On the morning of July 28, the bodies of Janness and her dog were found near the entrance of the park at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive, not far from her Midtown home. When she didn’t return from her walk, her girlfriend used a phone tracker to find Janness. Investigators said she had been stabbed repeatedly. The FBI is assisting Atlanta police with the investigation, but no suspects are in custody.
Additional details on Friday’s death are expected to be provided at a 2 p.m. news conference at Atlanta police headquarters.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.