Man found dead in burning vehicle in NW Atlanta

A body was discovered in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday night after a passerby put out a fire on an abandoned vehicle.
The case is now being investigated as a homicide, according to Atlanta police.
The passerby called 911 about 11:50 p.m. to report a white Chevrolet Impala was burning on Argus Circle in a neighborhood off Fairburn Road. The flames were out by the time officers arrived, police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said in an emailed statement.
“A deceased adult male was found in the vehicle,” he said. “Preliminary investigation revealed the male had been shot and the case will be investigated as a homicide. “
The man’s identity is not being released until his family has been notified.
Police did not release any information about suspects or a possible motive Thursday morning.
