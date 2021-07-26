1 dead in triple shooting at NW Atlanta home

One person is dead and two others were hospitalized following a triple shooting at a northwest Atlanta home Saturday evening, according to police.
The fatal shooting happened in the 400 block of Argus Circle, Atlanta police said in a statement. When officers arrived at the house about 6 p.m., they found “multiple persons shot,” the statement said.
One of the victims was confirmed dead at the scene by emergency personnel. The other two were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. No names have been released.
It is not clear what led to the shooting, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.
