BREAKING: Shooting reported at SE Atlanta apartments

There was a heavy police response to a call about a shooting Saturday morning at the Columbia at Peoplestown apartments Tuskegee Street. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)
There was a heavy police response to a call about a shooting Saturday morning at the Columbia at Peoplestown apartments Tuskegee Street. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta police responded to calls that a person was shot Saturday morning at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta.

The call came in just after 7 a.m. at the Columbia at Peoplestown apartments in the 200 block of Tuskegee Street.

Several police cars and an ambulance lined the street, Channel 2 Action News reported. Crime scene investigators and a K9 unit had responded to the scene.

One neighbor told Channel 2 they heard several gunshots ring out and what sounded like a woman screaming around that time.

Police had yet to say whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

