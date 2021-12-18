BREAKING: Shooting reported at SE Atlanta apartments

Atlanta police responded to calls that a person was shot Saturday morning at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta.
The call came in just after 7 a.m. at the Columbia at Peoplestown apartments in the 200 block of Tuskegee Street.
Several police cars and an ambulance lined the street, Channel 2 Action News reported. Crime scene investigators and a K9 unit had responded to the scene.
One neighbor told Channel 2 they heard several gunshots ring out and what sounded like a woman screaming around that time.
Police had yet to say whether anyone was injured in the shooting.
We’re working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks