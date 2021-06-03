ajc logo
BREAKING: Man found shot to death at NW Atlanta apartments

The man was found dead of a gunshot wound at the Westside Crossing Apartments.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

News | Updated 40 minutes ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex Thursday morning.

The man’s body was found just after 8 a.m. at the Westside Crossing Apartments in the 2200 block of Perry Boulevard. Officers at the scene determined the man had died of a gunshot wound, but authorities did not specify where he was hit.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

No other details were available. Police are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution photojournalist is at the scene.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

