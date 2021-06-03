BREAKING: Man found shot to death at NW Atlanta apartments

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex Thursday morning.
The man’s body was found just after 8 a.m. at the Westside Crossing Apartments in the 2200 block of Perry Boulevard. Officers at the scene determined the man had died of a gunshot wound, but authorities did not specify where he was hit.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
No other details were available. Police are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution photojournalist is at the scene.
