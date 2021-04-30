7 shot, 2 killed in separate Atlanta shootings

Investigators said six of the victims were at the same southwest Atlanta home when gunfire erupted shortly before 9:40 p.m., killing one man and wounding five others. The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Polar Rock Terrace, police said in a news release.

One man was dead when officers arrived and four were taken to hospitals and listed as stable, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. As detectives investigated the shooting, a sixth victim drove himself to a southeast Atlanta apartment complex and said he was also injured.