7 shot, 2 killed in separate Atlanta shootings

Seven people were shot and two of them were killed Thursday evening in two separate Atlanta shootings that occurred less than 30 minutes apart.
Investigators said six of the victims were at the same southwest Atlanta home when gunfire erupted shortly before 9:40 p.m., killing one man and wounding five others. The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Polar Rock Terrace, police said in a news release.
One man was dead when officers arrived and four were taken to hospitals and listed as stable, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. As detectives investigated the shooting, a sixth victim drove himself to a southeast Atlanta apartment complex and said he was also injured.
Police have not made any arrests in the case. The incident was the second fatal shooting Atlanta police investigated that night.
About 9:15 p.m., officers were called to a home along Chappell Road in northwest Atlanta and discovered a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, Avery said. He was taken to a hospital but died of his injuries.
No arrests had been made in that case Friday morning morning.
Thursday night’s deadly shootings were the 41st and 42nd homicides Atlanta police have investigated this year, the department confirmed. Homicides are up by about 60% across the city from this time last year, while the number of shootings have increased by more than 50%, according to the latest available crime data.
Authorities have not released the names of Thursday’s victims. Both cases remain under investigation.
