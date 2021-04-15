ajc logo
X

1 dead in SE Atlanta shooting near federal penitentiary

A man was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon in southeast Atlanta near the federal penitentiary, officials said, though they provided few other details.
A man was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon in southeast Atlanta near the federal penitentiary, officials said, though they provided few other details.

News | 39 minutes ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man is dead after he was shot Thursday afternoon in southeast Atlanta, officials said.

Atlanta police responded to a person shot call just after 1:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Custer Avenue, the department said in a news release. At the scene, police found a man already dead from a gunshot wound.

Officials have released scant information about the case but did say that homicide detectives were investigating the shooting.

The location of the shooting is just across a creek from the state facility complex that houses the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, Georgia Department of Public Safety and the United States Penitentiary Atlanta. Officials did not provide any other details about the circumstances of the shooting.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top