1 dead in SE Atlanta shooting near federal penitentiary

A man is dead after he was shot Thursday afternoon in southeast Atlanta, officials said.
Atlanta police responded to a person shot call just after 1:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Custer Avenue, the department said in a news release. At the scene, police found a man already dead from a gunshot wound.
Officials have released scant information about the case but did say that homicide detectives were investigating the shooting.
The location of the shooting is just across a creek from the state facility complex that houses the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, Georgia Department of Public Safety and the United States Penitentiary Atlanta. Officials did not provide any other details about the circumstances of the shooting.
