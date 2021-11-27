Man found shot dead along road near Lenox Square

A man was shot and killed along Kingsboro Road in Buckhead early Saturday, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Police have yet to identify the 40-year-old victim, who was found dead along the road about two blocks east of Lenox Square. Homicide investigators were called to the scene, Channel 2 reported.
Atlanta police have not revealed what led to the shooting. It’s unclear if any suspects or persons of interest have been taken into custody.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
