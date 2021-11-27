ajc logo
Man found shot dead along road near Lenox Square

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

A man was shot and killed along Kingsboro Road in Buckhead early Saturday, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Police have yet to identify the 40-year-old victim, who was found dead along the road about two blocks east of Lenox Square. Homicide investigators were called to the scene, Channel 2 reported.

Atlanta police have not revealed what led to the shooting. It’s unclear if any suspects or persons of interest have been taken into custody.

Matt Bruce

Matt Bruce covers Cobb County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

