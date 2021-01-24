Man dies after gunman opens fire from car in Buckhead

A man is dead after someone opened fire on his car while he was driving through Buckhead Sunday morning.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant.
Investigators said the man had been driving in the 2500 block of Piedmont Road shortly before 3 a.m. A woman was riding with him.
At some point, a car pulled up alongside the man’s vehicle, and someone inside it started shooting, Grant said.
The man was hit multiple times. After he was shot, he smashed his car into a tree, Grant said. The woman was not hit by gunfire, but was treated for injuries sustained during the incident, Grant said.
The motive of the shooting is not clear. Police are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.