Man dies after shooting at NW Atlanta home

It was the second fatal shooting reported in Atlanta over the weekend
It was the second fatal shooting reported in Atlanta over the weekend

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

A man was mortally wounded in a shooting Sunday night at a northwest Atlanta home, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition when authorities responded to the 500 block of Whitaker Street about 9:15 p.m. He later died, according to Atlanta police.

Investigators did not have any information on a suspect, the police department said Sunday night in a statement. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

It was the second fatal shooting reported in Atlanta over the weekend. Earlier Sunday, another man was killed in a shooting in the 1600 block of Lakewood Avenue. He was discovered wounded about 2:30 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither victim has been publicly identified.

