Man dies after shooting at NW Atlanta home

A man was mortally wounded in a shooting Sunday night at a northwest Atlanta home, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition when authorities responded to the 500 block of Whitaker Street about 9:15 p.m. He later died, according to Atlanta police.
Investigators did not have any information on a suspect, the police department said Sunday night in a statement. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
It was the second fatal shooting reported in Atlanta over the weekend. Earlier Sunday, another man was killed in a shooting in the 1600 block of Lakewood Avenue. He was discovered wounded about 2:30 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.
Neither victim has been publicly identified.
