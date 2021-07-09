Atlanta police investigating fatal shooting near MARTA Five Points station

A man was fatally shot in downtown Atlanta Friday afternoon near the MARTA Five Points transit station.
Officers responded to a call about a person shot on Broad Street, a pedestrian-only side street that connects to the MARTA station, around 2:20 p.m., according to an Atlanta Police Department news release.
At the scene, officers found an unconscious man suffering from a gunshot wound, the release said. The man, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
No other details about the shooting were released, and it’s not clear if police have identified a suspect. APD homicide investigators are responding to the scene and the investigation is open and ongoing, the release said.
The shooting comes just a few days after another man was shot and killed on a platform at the Five Points station, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. MARTA police have released photos of two men sought in connection with the shooting death of 29-year-old Deontray C. White.
Police believe one man was the shooter and the other man picked him up from the scene, the AJC reported. The suspects fled in what appears to be a silver Hyundai Sonata or Elantra made in 2018 or 2019, police said. Anyone who recognizes the men or has information about Monday’s shooting is asked to call MARTA police at 404-848-4911.
