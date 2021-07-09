ajc logo
X

Atlanta police investigating fatal shooting near MARTA Five Points station

Atlanta police found an unconscious man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
Caption
Atlanta police found an unconscious man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

News
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

A man was fatally shot in downtown Atlanta Friday afternoon near the MARTA Five Points transit station.

Officers responded to a call about a person shot on Broad Street, a pedestrian-only side street that connects to the MARTA station, around 2:20 p.m., according to an Atlanta Police Department news release.

At the scene, officers found an unconscious man suffering from a gunshot wound, the release said. The man, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

No other details about the shooting were released, and it’s not clear if police have identified a suspect. APD homicide investigators are responding to the scene and the investigation is open and ongoing, the release said.

The shooting comes just a few days after another man was shot and killed on a platform at the Five Points station, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. MARTA police have released photos of two men sought in connection with the shooting death of 29-year-old Deontray C. White.

Explore2 sought after man shot to death at downtown MARTA station

Police believe one man was the shooter and the other man picked him up from the scene, the AJC reported. The suspects fled in what appears to be a silver Hyundai Sonata or Elantra made in 2018 or 2019, police said. Anyone who recognizes the men or has information about Monday’s shooting is asked to call MARTA police at 404-848-4911.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News
1
North Point church receives Southeast Emmy for video project
2
Teen charged in fatal stabbing of Paulding landlord out on 27K bond
3
11-year-old saves his 4 siblings from Douglas County house fire
4
What is your plan for your family photographs?
5
Man arrested in DeKalb, charged in Cobb golf course killings
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top