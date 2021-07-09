Atlanta police investigating fatal shooting near MARTA Five Points station

The shooting comes just a few days after another man was shot and killed on a platform at the Five Points station, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. MARTA police have released photos of two men sought in connection with the shooting death of 29-year-old Deontray C. White.

Police believe one man was the shooter and the other man picked him up from the scene, the AJC reported. The suspects fled in what appears to be a silver Hyundai Sonata or Elantra made in 2018 or 2019, police said. Anyone who recognizes the men or has information about Monday’s shooting is asked to call MARTA police at 404-848-4911.

We’re working to learn more.

