1 dead, 4 injured in overnight shootings in Atlanta

No arrests have been made, but police are searching for a suspect described as having blond dreadlocks, Johnson said.

Just two hours later, Atlanta police responded to the night’s only deadly incident. Responding officers found a man dead at a home on Lanvale Drive SW, and a second victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The second person was taken to Grady with serious injuries, Johnson said. Neither of the shooting victims’ identities has been released, and investigators are still working to determine the circumstances around the double shooting incident.

The final shooting incident took place about 3:45 a.m. at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta’s West Lake neighborhood. Responding officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman told police that she and the suspect got involved in a verbal altercation that led the suspect to fire several shots at her, Johnson said. The injured woman was stable and was taken to Grady for treatment.

Police did not release the identities of either the victim or the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing, Johnson said.

The multiple overnight shootings add another page to the growing story of violent crime in Atlanta. The fatal shooting early Saturday morning in southwest Atlanta was at least the 53rd homicide recorded in the city this year.

The continued violence underscores Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ recent proclamation that crime in Atlanta has gotten out of hand.

“Let me say something really unpopular this morning. Our police need help,” Willis said Monday in a social media post. “Violent crime is out of control. It is completely unacceptable! People should be able to go to a pool party, shopping, to dinner and the club without fear of being killed.”

