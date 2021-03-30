Suspect’s photo released in fatal shooting at SW Atlanta gas station

Photos of a man suspected of shooting and killing a 21-year-old in southwest Atlanta have been released by Atlanta police.
Authorities are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect and have released multiple photos from a security camera that clearly show the man’s face. He is suspected of shooting Claudly Pierre Jr., who police found injured at a southwest Atlanta gas station Thursday night, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
Police believe Pierre was shot at a different location and moved to the Citgo at the corner of Fairburn Road and Benjamin E. Mays Drive. Pierre was conscious when officers responded and he was taken to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries, police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said.
Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting “CSA” and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.
