Man killed in double shooting at Atlanta gas station

The victims were both taken to a hospital.
News | 59 minutes ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

One man is dead and another is in critical condition after they were shot outside of a gas station in Atlanta early Sunday morning.

Police were sent to the Chevron gas station in the 1900 block of Flat Shoals Road about 3:20 a.m. after gunshots were reported in the area, department spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. When officers arrived, they found the victims with gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to a hospital, where one died of his injuries. It is not clear what motivated the fatal shooting.

“Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Grant said.

