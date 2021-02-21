Man killed in double shooting at Atlanta gas station

One man is dead and another is in critical condition after they were shot outside of a gas station in Atlanta early Sunday morning.
Police were sent to the Chevron gas station in the 1900 block of Flat Shoals Road about 3:20 a.m. after gunshots were reported in the area, department spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. When officers arrived, they found the victims with gunshot wounds.
Both men were taken to a hospital, where one died of his injuries. It is not clear what motivated the fatal shooting.
“Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Grant said.