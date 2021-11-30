ajc logo
Atlanta parents charged with murder in 13-month-old’s death

Brandon Bonner (left) and Briale James were both charged with second-degree murder following the death of their 13-month-old, according to Atlanta police.
Brandon Bonner (left) and Briale James were both charged with second-degree murder following the death of their 13-month-old, according to Atlanta police.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

A 13-month-old girl died in June after she was found unresponsive in her Atlanta home, according to police. On Tuesday, her parents remained in the Fulton County jail after being charged with her murder.

On June 23, officers responded to the Altaview Drive home after a 911 caller reported the child in distress, Atlanta police said. The child, whose name was not released, was taken to Children’s Hughes Spalding Hospital, where she died.

But when the Fulton medical examiner completed the autopsy, the child’s death was ruled a homicide, according to police. Earlier this month, arrest warrants were issued for Brandon Bonner and Briale James, charging them with second-degree murder and child cruelty.

The child is the third homicide victim this year under 2 years of age, according to Atlanta police.

In May, the death of an infant, Tyvanish Brown, was also ruled a homicide and his mother was arrested.

In February, 6-month-old Malika Westbrooks was not breathing when officers were called to her family’s apartment. She died at the hospital, according to police. Her stepfather, Demarcus Dobbs, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

About the Author

Alexis Stevens
Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens covers breaking news for the Enterprise team.

