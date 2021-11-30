Atlanta parents charged with murder in 13-month-old’s death

On June 23, officers responded to the Altaview Drive home after a 911 caller reported the child in distress, Atlanta police said. The child, whose name was not released, was taken to Children’s Hughes Spalding Hospital, where she died.

But when the Fulton medical examiner completed the autopsy, the child’s death was ruled a homicide, according to police. Earlier this month, arrest warrants were issued for Brandon Bonner and Briale James, charging them with second-degree murder and child cruelty.