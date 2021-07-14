Man shot to death at SW Atlanta gas station

A man was shot to death at a gas station in southwest Atlanta Tuesday evening, police said.
Officers responded to the BP station at 516 Lee Street SW in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood just before 6:30 p.m., Atlanta police said in a press statement. At the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Grady EMS workers responded as well and pronounced the man dead at the scene, the statement said. Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances around the shooting.
No further details about the shooting, including the identity of the victim or possible suspects, have been released.
We’re working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Consitution for updates.
In Other News
1
UPDATE: Suspect IDed in South Fulton Walmart shooting
2
UPDATE: Police confirm human remains found in Peachtree Creek
3
North Georgia Conference seizes assets of Mt. Bethel UMC in east Cobb
4
Hispanic young professionals group mixes political education with...
5
Secretary of State candidate faced judicial ethics investigation