Man arrested, charged with murder in fatal shooting at Atlanta intersection

Police charged the man with murder.
Credit: AJC File

News | 37 minutes ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More than a month after a man was shot and killed in a northwest Atlanta intersection, authorities believe they have put the shooter behind bars.

Police and U.S. marshals on Monday arrested 32-year-old Johnathan Coleman in connection with the death of Cornelius Morgan, officials said. Coleman faces a murder charge in the case.

Morgan, 25, was shot in the area of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Bolton Road on Feb. 17, Atlanta police previously said. He was rushed to a hospital, but died of his injuries.

Investigators previously said the gunman drove away from the scene after shooting Morgan. It is not clear how police connected Coleman to the fatal shooting.

Coleman was booked into the Fulton County Jail, where he remains Tuesday. In addition to the murder charge out of Fulton County, online records show Coleman is wanted on a fugitive from justice charge out of Mobile County, Alabama.

