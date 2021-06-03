BREAKING: Woman arrested in friend’s shooting death at downtown Atlanta apartment

Atlanta police have arrested the 20-year-old friend of a woman fatally shot at a downtown apartment Wednesday morning while visiting from out of town.
Nyasia Reeves was described by police as an acquaintance of the victim, identified by her family as Justine Bernard. It was unclear from where Bernard was visiting when she was shot about 5 a.m. Wednesday at the Dwell ATL apartments on Auburn Avenue.
Bernard was driven to the nearest hospital, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, before being rushed into surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital two blocks away, police said. She later died of her injuries.
Authorities announced Reeves’ arrest 24 hours later.
“The pair were involved in an argument when the suspect shot the victim,” the police department said in a statement. “Reeves is currently in the Fulton County Jail charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.”
