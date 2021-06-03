BREAKING: Woman arrested in friend’s shooting death at downtown Atlanta apartment

Nyasia Reeves was described by police as an acquaintance of the victim, identified by her family as Justine Bernard. It was unclear from where Bernard was visiting when she was shot about 5 a.m. Wednesday at the Dwell ATL apartments on Auburn Avenue.

Explore Woman visiting Atlanta killed in shooting at downtown apartment complex

Bernard was driven to the nearest hospital, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, before being rushed into surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital two blocks away, police said. She later died of her injuries.