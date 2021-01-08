Man shot, killed outside downtown hookah lounge

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday night outside a downtown hookah lounge.
Police were called to the Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro on Luckie Street shortly before midnight after receiving a report of a person shot. Officers arrived to find an unresponsive man lying in the street with a gunshot wound, the department said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
It’s unclear what prompted the shooting. Witnesses told investigators that a vehicle stopped outside the lounge and that a passenger got out and shot the man before leaving the scene.
Authorities are waiting to release the victim’s name until his family has been notified. No additional details have been released.
Last month, the department announced it would increase patrols around Atlanta’s bars and nightclubs following a string of fatal overnight shootings. With 157 homicides reported in 2020, last year was the city’s deadliest in more than two decades.
