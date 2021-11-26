ajc logo
No holiday for cops: 2 men fatally shot in Atlanta within 2 hours

Two men were found shot on opposite sides of Atlanta and later died in the hospital.
Two men were found shot on opposite sides of Atlanta and later died in the hospital.

The Thanksgiving holiday ended somberly when two men died in shootings on opposite sides of Atlanta, police said.

The first happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in southeast Atlanta. Nearly two hours later, another shooting occurred in northwest Atlanta.

In the first incident, Atlanta police responded to Forest Cove Apartments in the 900 block of New Town Circle and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Around 12:45 a.m. Friday, officers responded to Crystal Heights apartments in the 3400 block of Boulder Park Drive, where officers found a man who had been shot, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police did not release the names of the victims. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shootings. A description of the suspects was not provided.

If the fatal shootings are ruled homicides, it would move the city closer to last year’s total of 157.

As of Tuesday, the Atlanta Police Department had investigated 146 homicides so far this year. This time last year, it had investigated 129 such cases.

Caroline Silva
Caroline Silva is a Breaking News and Crime and Public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

