2 arrested in stabbing at southwest Atlanta transition home

Phoenix House provides housing and treatment for people with mental illness who are transitioning from homelessness, according to its parent organization. In a statement emailed to the AJC, Phoenix House said it was “saddened” by the incident.

“Our first concern is always the care and safety of our residents,” the organization said.

Police did not say whether the victim resided at the home, which is run by 3Keys, an affordable housing organization based in Atlanta.

“Our goal is to help people transition from the streets and shelters into a stable, hopeful and independent life,” Phoenix House said. “We do this by providing housing, help and hope to achieve self-sufficiency and dignity while living and treating mental illness.”

