2 arrested in stabbing at southwest Atlanta transition home

Two men were arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal stabbing at an Atlanta transitional home, police said.
Troy Anthony Williams, 54, has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence, according to Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer C.J. Johnson. The second man, 63-year-old Marlon Walker, has been charged with tampering with evidence, Johnson said.
Both men were taken into custody Wednesday morning at the scene of the stabbing, a nonprofit housing complex called Phoenix House.
Police are not releasing the identity of the victim until an autopsy has been completed, Johnson said.
Officers responded to the Murphy Avenue complex in southwest Atlanta about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday. At the scene, they found a man who had been fatally stabbed and took Williams and Walker into custody.
Phoenix House provides housing and treatment for people with mental illness who are transitioning from homelessness, according to its parent organization. In a statement emailed to the AJC, Phoenix House said it was “saddened” by the incident.
“Our first concern is always the care and safety of our residents,” the organization said.
Police did not say whether the victim resided at the home, which is run by 3Keys, an affordable housing organization based in Atlanta.
“Our goal is to help people transition from the streets and shelters into a stable, hopeful and independent life,” Phoenix House said. “We do this by providing housing, help and hope to achieve self-sufficiency and dignity while living and treating mental illness.”
