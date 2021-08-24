BREAKING: Woman shot multiple times in SE Atlanta

Police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times Tuesday morning in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood.
Few details have been released, but officers were called to the 400 block of Thomasville Boulevard about 9:15 a.m. It’s unclear what led to the shooting or if police have identified any suspects in the case.
The city surpassed its 100th homicide of the year over the weekend, ahead of last year’s pace. The Atlanta Police Department investigated 157 homicides in 2020, up from 99 in 2019.
On Monday, department leaders held a news conference outside police headquarters urging residents to stop shooting one another. Within hours, another man was dead after a fight led to gunfire outside a gas station in northeast Atlanta, authorities said.
Police have not released the condition of the woman injured in Tuesday morning’s shooting. We have a photographer at the scene working to learn more.
